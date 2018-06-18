× Last day of the high heat… T-storm chances increasing through the week

Nature’s thermostat will be turned down beginning as early as tomorrow as a series of scattered showers and thunderstorms highlight our weather for the rest of the week.

We’ll be keeping an eye on a slow moving cold front from the north, which will eventually stall across the area for the next several days. This front will be the focal point for scattered showers and thunderstorms to ride along it. The first wave will be passing through tonight with the best chance north of the Interstate 80 corridor. One or two storms may produce gusty winds and a little hail. as overnight lows will drop into the low 70s.

More scattered showers and storms will pop up along the same front on Tuesday as daytime highs climb around the mid 80s.

Shower and thunderstorm chances look small on Wednesday before coverage increases once again for the rest of the work week. During this period daytime highs will likely not get out of the 70s which will be a nice change of pace.

Rainfall for the rest of the week will be quite generous with amounts ranging between 1 to 4 inches across the area.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

