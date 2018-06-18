× Illinois man charged in “revenge porn” case after hacking ex’s social media accounts, posting nudes

PARK VIEW, Iowa — An Illinois man is facing felony extortion charges after hacking into his ex-girlfriend’s social media accounts, uploading nude and erotic pictures of her and sending them to her family members and others when she didn’t get back together with him.

Jeffery W. Ryland II, 29, was arrested and charged with extortion – as well as harassment and unauthorized computer access – for his actions at the end of May and in early June, according to affidavits from the Scott County Sheriff’s Department.

According to the reports, Ryland – who lives in Fulton, Illinois but had previously lived with the victim in Iowa – hacked into his ex’s Amazon Photo account and downloaded “more than 100 pictures of the victim in erotic and nude poses.” The affidavit said he then texted the photos to the victim and told her he would send them out if she didn’t get back together with him or call him. He later also threatened to send them out if she didn’t let him see the child they have together.

When the victim did not do as he asked, Ryland then sent the photos to the victim’s mother and others, according to the affidavit. He also later hacked into the victim’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and other social media accounts and on June 12 posted several of the photos on the victim’s public Twitter page, the report stated.

Ryland was arrested on June 14 in Whiteside County, Illinois and later extradited to Scott County where he remains in jail.