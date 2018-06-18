× Enjoy a “taste” of the Quad Cities at new and improved Red Cross event this Friday

“A Taste on the River” is an opportunity to taste creations from some of the best Chefs in the Quad Cities, while supporting a worthy cause in our community.

On Friday, June 22nd, the American Red Cross Serving the Quad Cities and West Central Illinois is hosting this new and improved event at Schwiebert Riverfront Park in Rock Island from 6-10pm. This updated version of “Picnic on the River” features the same scenic views of the Mississippi River and delicious bites from various restaurants in the area, along with a wine pull and unique silent/live auction items. There are also some fun new twists, such as live music from several local musicians, a game hub with the chance to win prizes, as well as a beer growler and gift card “pull.”

Every dollar spent supports the mission of the Red Cross. This year’s Fund-A-Cause is the Red Cross Home Fire Campaign, which helps families in the community be better prepared for home fires and gives financial assistance to those families that suffer a devastating home fire:

“The Home Fire Campaign funds the installation of free smoke alarms to area families and home fire safety information including how to create a home fire escape plan,” said Trish Burnett, Interim Executive Director, American Red Cross Serving the Quad Cities and West Central Illinois. “In supporting the Home Fire Campaign, you are also helping the Red Cross provide critical services to local residents after a devastating home fire – including a safe place to stay, food, clothing and health services.”

Tickets for “A Taste on the River” are $50 and include free food, live music, and more. For information, click here.

WQAD News 8 is proud to be the Media Sponsor of this event.