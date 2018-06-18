Emergency crews perform river rescue at “Steel Dam”

MILAN, Illinois – Emergency crews were at the Rock River tonight, rescuing at least on person from the water.

Crews responded to the “Steel Dam” in Milan, west of the Quad City International Airport for a water rescue. One person was seen being pulled from churning waters near the dam by crews using a yellow raft. An ambulance later took that person away.

Illinois Department of Natural Resources officers and a MedForce Helicopter were at the scene.

At this time, we do not know how many people were rescued or if everyone involved made it out safely. No further information can be confirmed.