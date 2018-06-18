× Davenport neighborhoods lose power

DAVENPORT, Iowa – Several neighborhoods lose power as an excessive heat warning remains in effect for Scott County.

According to Mid-American, 1,405 residents are without power. The outages began at 11:51 a.m. on Monday and have continued to grow since then. Several teams are on site, and additional teams have been sent to their aid.

The area without power extends to the 2800 block of Fairhaven Road in the north, the 2900 block of E. Locust in the east, Greenwood Avenue in the south, and the 2100 block of E. Locust Street in the west.

There is currently no information on why the outages occurred or when they will be repaired.