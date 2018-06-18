‘Cones for Kids’ raises money through Whitey’s ice cream sales

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE-- If you needed an excuse to eat ice cream, Monday was your day. It wasn't just a good option to beat the heat either. Monday was Whitey's 30th annual 'Cones for Kids' event.

Half of the profits from cone sales at all Whitey's locations went to Bethany for Children and Families. Bethany provides mental health and social services along with education for children and families on our area.

The goal is to give kids the tools they need to be successful in the future.

Ice cream fans in Moline were proud to get behind the effort on Monday.

"It's so important to get them into a good start with a loving family and support and help where they need it. Kids really are the future. I think it's so important," says customer Marilyn Willits.

"For more than 30 years, we have held Cones for Kids Day to help support the programs and services offered by Bethany," says Whitey's Director of Marketing Annika Tunberg.

Cones for Kids runs all Monday until 10 p.m. when the stores close.