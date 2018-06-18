Athletes compete in 19th Quad City Triathalon despite extreme heat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- More than 400 athletes raced through extreme heat in the 19th annual Quad City Triathlon on Saturday, June 16th at West Lake in Davenport.

Even though the event began at 7 a.m., temperatures were in the high 80s. Fortunately, triathletes began the race with a 600-yard swim. They then proceeded to bike 15 miles, before finishing the race on foot for three miles.

The QC Triathlon also handed out its first ever perseverance award -- to a 15-year-old girl who started competing after a stress injury to her foot.