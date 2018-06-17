× The high heat and humidity peaks today

The heat wave continues on this Father’s Day as afternoon temperatures will soar back into the mid 90s, and the heat index values climbing around 100-105. If you have any outdoor plans, make sure you stay hydrated! Exposed to the sun is at least a good 10 to 15 degrees warmer than the actual temperatures, which is tough on the body. It’s also a great idea to take frequent breaks in the air conditioning inside.

They’ll could be one lonely shower out there in our viewing area but that’s it as far as relief is concern today.

We’ll keep highs in the low 90s on Monday, but a slow moving cold front will help to spark showers and storms later that day.

More showers and storms are possible on Tuesday will give way to more seasonal low to mid 80s for the rest of the work week.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

