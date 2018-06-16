× This new summer concert series aims to revitalize East Moline

EAST MOLINE, Illinois – The Vice President of the East Moline Main Street Business Association, Adam Guthrie admits the city’s downtown area is not as vibrant as he would like.

“Things kind of got run down a little bit, and we’re trying to bring it back,” Adam Guthrie, vice president of East Moline Main Street, an East Moline native, said.

That’s why he is optimistic about the Quad Cities’ newest summer concert series, “Music in the Park,” a series dedicated to perking up ears and interest in downtown revitalization.

East Moline Main Street is a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the community and the general outlook on the area.

Connie Cornmesser is a fellow volunteer at Main Street. She said the new concert series will add to the economic growth she’s already seen in the community this past year.

“We have actually been able to probably quadruple what we had a year ago as far what we brought into the community,” Cornmesser said. “It’s an area that’s seeing a lot of regrowth.”

Held in the new Runner’s Park, this “Music in the Park” has local bands slotted for every Sunday evening starting at 4 p.m. until September 2, with a longer event to cap off the season on September 9.

However, the series isn’t the only new development in the city. Construction for a new 240-room Hyatt Regency hotel is currently underway where the old Case plant used to be. According to a Dispatch article, local music promoter, Sean Moeller, is also developing a new live music venue downtown.

Main Street has been working on other projects as well. On June 25, they unveiled a new war memorial at the 9th Street Commons, and their annual Freedom Fest is slotted again this year on August 18.

“I think to have strong businesses, you need a strong community,” Guthrie said.

He also said Main Street’s efforts are good for the Quad Cities in general.

“Anytime you make one Quad City look better, you make them all look better.”

The event is open to all age groups. The music is free.