× The Heat Advisory will last into Father’s Day

Our high temperatures easily made it into the 90s today, and the humidity will stay put for the rest of the night. We’ll keep the sky mostly clear with lows in the mid 70s.

Father’s Day is still going to be extremely hot and humid. The Heat Advisory will continue into Sunday evening. Afternoon temperatures will soar back into the mid 90s, and the heat index will climb around 100-105. If you have any outdoor plans, keep plenty of water nearby! It’s also a great idea to take frequent breaks in the air conditioning inside. Most of the day will remain sunny, but an isolated shower is possible.

We’ll keep highs in the low 90s on Monday, but a slow moving cold front will help to spark showers and storms during the afternoon.

More showers and storms are possible on Tuesday, but at least we’ll see more tolerable temperatures. Highs will drop into the mid 80s.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham