Serious heat and humidity will settle in this weekend

The heat and humidity will be no joke this weekend! Starting this afternoon, a Heat Advisory will be in place until Sunday evening. Highs on our Friday will top out in the low 90s, but the humidity will make it feel over 100 at times. We’ll see plenty of sunshine, but an isolated shower isn’t out of the question.

It will remain warm and muggy tonight with lows in the mid 70s.

We’ll be back in the mid 90s on Saturday and Sunday. Once again, the humidity will make our heat index around 100-105. Don’t expect much of a break from the heat since full blast sunshine will stay for the entire weekend.

If you have any outdoor plans for your Father’s Day weekend, it’s imperative to stay hydrated! Along with drinking plenty of water, be sure to take frequent breaks indoors or in air conditioning. In addition, do not leave any children or pets in your cars!! It would take only a matter of minutes to become overheated.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Meteorologist Taylor Graham