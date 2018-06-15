× Robbery of Davenport CVS ends in four arrests

DAVENPORT, Iowa – One adult and three juveniles were arrested for the robbery of a CVS Pharmacy on Friday morning.

At 10:45 a.m., officers discovered the pharmacy had been robbed by several people who implied they were armed. The suspects fled the scene with undisclosed items. Four minutes later, police identified the suspects, made a traffic stop and made the arrests.

Chatori Laury, 22, was charged with 2nd degree theft and taken to Scott County Jail. Three minors in the car with her at the time were also charged and detained. All four suspects are from Indianapolis, Indiana.

No one was injured. No additional information is available, but an investigation is underway. Any information on the crime should be directed to the Davenport Police Department at (563) 326-6125.