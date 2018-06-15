NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: Liquid Kaleidoscope Paintings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This one was promised to be "super fun, super quick, super easy, and super "Jon proof" - ha!

On Friday, June 15th, Chuck Gillespie from ArtsyBug Studio in Davenport was our Special Guest on WQAD News 8 at 11am's Nailed It Or Failed It Segment. He showed Jon and Chief Editor Amber Mathias a simple craft with a big "Wow" factor. Check out the video above to see how to make liquid kaleidoscope paintings (and if it really is "Jon proof").

Chuck also talked about the studio's new location inside NorthPark Mall, located between JCPenney and Von Maur. For more information, check out ArtsyBug's Facebook Page or website.

Jonathan had planned on making one of his Ketz's Concoctions to wrap up the show, but he ran out of time during at the end! Here's his recipe for a RumChata Martini, according to Liquor.com:

2 oz RumChata 1 oz Vanilla vodka Glass: Cocktail

HOW TO MAKE THE RUMCHATA MARTINI COCKTAIL Add all ingredients to a shaker and fill with ice. Shake, and strain into a cocktail glass, and enjoy!