Looking for something FREE for your kids to do this summer? Try bowling

BETTENDORF- The Kids Bowl Free program started Monday, June 11, and a number of local bowling alleys are taking part.

Kids Bowl Free allows children to enjoy two free games of bowling every single day, all summer long, as long as the bowling alley is open.

Friday, June 15, High 5 Lanes & Games Owner Scott Emley from Texas, joined us during Good Morning Quad Cities to talk about the program. High 5 Lanes & Games is located inside the new TBK Bank Sports Complex.

High 5 Lanes & Games, along with other local alleys like these, are participating in the program.

To find out how to register for the program for your child, click on the bowling alley in your state, and follow the link from there.