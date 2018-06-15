× Heat Advisory through the Father’s Day weekend

No surprise. The Heat Advisory will remain in place through the Father’s Day Weekend as daytime highs will be in the low to mid 90s with overnight lows around the low to mid 70s. However, this stretch will have a load of humidity with it which will easily allow heat index values to range between 100 and 105 degrees.

Chance for a shower of thunderstorm to pop within the area during this period is slim to none as the air will not only be warm at the surface but aloft as well. With no real trigger to lift the buoyant air skies will remain quiet.

It really won’t be until early next week when we rinse all the high heat and humidity out of the air in the form of some drenching thunderstorms.

If you have any outdoor plans for your Father’s Day weekend, it’s imperative to stay hydrated! Along with drinking plenty of water, be sure to take frequent breaks indoors or in air conditioning. In addition, do not leave any children or pets in your cars!! It would take only a matter of minutes to become overheated.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

Download the News 8 Weather App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here

Download the free News 8 App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here