Davenport residents express concerns over Portillo’s

DAVENPORT, Iowa-- Many people are excited about the potential Portillo's location in Davenport. But residents living near the proposed location have several concerns with the plan.

The City of Davenport held a neighborhood meeting where dozens of people met to express these worries.

Many people said the Portillo's would only make traffic worse on an already busy 53rd Street. Others said their streets would flood even more with water run-off from the new development.

Representatives with the city, including Aldermen Rich Clewel and JJ Condon, said their plan had to weigh residents' needs with what business's wants.

Before the plan moves forward, the area will have to be rezoned from a residential area to a commercial area.