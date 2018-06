Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Quad Cities River bandits move closer to a first half playoff spot with a 3-0 win over Burlington. Bandits getting some help as Clinton and Peoria both lose.

Davenport North and Bettendorf resume a delayed game. The Wildcats beat the Bulldogs 9-2.

Pleasant Valley softball has won 12 straight to improve their record to 18-5. The Spartans are preparing to defend their State Championship.