5 people injured in two-vehicle crash near Eldridge

ELDRIDGE, Iowa -- Five people are in the hospital after two cars crashed in a "T-bone" type collision at an intersection just east of Eldridge on Thursday evening. One is in critical condition while the others have non-life threatening injuries.

A Toyota Avalon driven by a 61-year-old woman from Princeton was traveling westbound on 240th St. when a Toyota Sienna driven by a 44-year-old man from Bettendorf failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign while traveling northbound on 210th Ave. just before 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 14th.

Both the man and his 9-year-old female passenger were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The female driver of the Avalon and a 7-year-old female passenger were also transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. However, an 81-year-old woman in her backseat was taken to University of Iowa hospital with serious injuries and is in critical condition.

An investigation is ongoing.