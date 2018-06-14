Win Tickets to see A Chorus Line at Quad City Music Guild

For the first time on the Music Guild Stage, A Chorus Line explores the inner lives and poignant ambitions of professional Broadway gypsies, vying for a spot in a Broadway show. With music by Marvin Hamlisch, it features one powerhouse number after another. Memorable musical numbers include “What I Did for Love, “One,” “I Can Do That,” “At the Ballet,” “The Music and the Mirror,” and “I Hope I Get It.”

A Chorus Line was instantly recognized as a classic. An unprecedented box office and critical hit, the musical received twelve Tony Award nominations and won nine, in addition to the 1976 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. Dazzling dance and beautiful music, you won’t want to miss it.

Quad City Music Guild’s performance of A Chorus Line will be on July 6 – 8 and July 12 – 15 at Prospect Park Auditorium in Moline, IL. Show times are 7:30 p.m. on Thurs, Fri and Saturday and Sunday at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are $16 for adults and $11 for children. Call 309-762-6610 for reservations.