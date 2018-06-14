Thursday will be the last day of the 80s for a while

A few showers and rumbles of thunder aren’t out of the question this morning and early afternoon. However, much of the rain will stay west of the Mississippi River today. Many of us will see a mix of sun and clouds by the afternoon with highs in the low 80s.

While there in a chance for a few more storms late tonight, the main story is that it’s going to be warm and muggy! Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60s with some cloud cover in place.

The heat and humidity will really crank up on Friday as highs soar into the low 90s. An isolated shower or storm can’t be ruled out. Highs will climb into the mid to even upper 90s on Saturday and Sunday! With plenty of sunshine and high humidity, it will easily feel like 100+ at times. With the heat index that high, it’s imperative to drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks if you plan on being outside this weekend.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham