Third viewing area added to Red White and Boom event

DAVENPORT, Iowa-- Quad City leaders are gearing up for another memorable year of Red White and Boom.

On June 14th QC leaders held a press conference at Modern Woodmen Park, on the new happenings with this years firework event on July 3rd.

They announced Red White and Boom will host a unique fireworks display on the Mississippi River with two of the barges dueling off the celebratory show on the river beginning at 9:30 p.m.

A third viewing option called Vanderboom was added to the list of areas to watch the fireworks. The viewing area will be located in LeClaire Park in Downtown Davenport and open at 5 p.m.

"That's going to be a great addition for people who want to spread a blanket, sit on the ground bring a picnic basket and enjoy the fireworks," said Ken Croken, Chair of Red White and Boom. He said the area will also

Family Friend activities will start at 5 p.m for both Schwiebert Park and Modern Woodmen Park. Activities at Schwiebert include inflatables, food vendors and a beer garden by Bent Brewery.