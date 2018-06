Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Pleasant valley Softball sweeps Clinton to stay atop the MAC race.

Bandits take three from Clinton Lumberkings to move into a tie for first with three games remaining in the first half.

Opening round of the 118th U.S. Open has four golfers tied for the lead at 1-under.

David Robinson takes over the Davenport West Basketball program. He talks about what fans and players can expect this season.