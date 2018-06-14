‘Nationally important facility’ coming to Downtown Davenport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT- Downtown leaders are trying to continue the momentum of developments that have opened up recently.

The Quad Cities Chamber held its annual Downtown Davenport Partnership meeting Tuesday morning, June 12. Leaders say The Current Iowa hotel and the new Scott Community College Urban Campus were two big projects for the downtown area.

Chamber leaders say those developments along with the city's partnership to get more lights in the area have helped to make it grow.

"This is a really big systemic thing that we've been working on forever," partnership Executive Director Kyle Carter said Tuesday. "To see a lot of that come to fruition, the Adler Marquee, it all stacked up really well this year, and we have a lot to be excited about."

Carter also hinted at a surprise business coming to East 2nd Street right next to the Great River Brewery. He would not go into detail, only calling it a "nationally important facility."