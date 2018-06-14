× Miss Iowa Appears on Good Morning Quad Cities to Promote Upcoming Competition

MOLINE – Miss Iowa, Chelsea Dubczak, is appearing on Good Morning Quad Cities on Thursday, June 14th.

She is going to talk to us about the Miss Iowa 2018 Competition, which takes place this Saturday, June 16th at the Adler Theatre in downtown Davenport, Iowa.

Miss Iowa is also going to weigh in on the changes taking place at the Miss America Pageant this year. It was announced last week that the event is going to become more of a competition that’s not based on looks, with the cancellation of its swimsuit competition.

Tune into Good Morning Quad Cities at 5am for Miss Iowa's one-on-one live interview on GMQC.