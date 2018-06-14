Free admission for military service members at John Deere Classic 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois-- The John Deere Classic is coming up in just a few weeks and they're making sure military service members get the VIP treatment.

As part of the JDC's Military Appreciation program, they've teamed up with Ray'z Barber Shop in Moline and Lowe's to give back to those who serve.

All military personnel currently holding a Common Access Card (CAC), as well as those who have retired from Armed Services and Veterans who have a valid ID card, will be given free admission along with 1 guest each day Thursday - Sunday during the John Deere Classic.

"Its for their families as well. There's a lot of military active and retired in this community, and its just something we wanted to do here at Ray'z to give back."

Service members will be invited to a military outpost behind the number 18 tee for VIP viewing in an air conditioned suite.

Appropriate identification must be shown at the front gate to receive daily ticket or you may register online through SheerID. Veterans may display Department of Defense Uniform Services or U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs cards, or copy of DD214 form.