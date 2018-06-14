× Flowers on the River remembers lives lost to domestic abuse

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois – The 7th annual Flowers on the River event was held on June 14 at Schwiebert Park.

The event, hosted by local organizations, allows a chance to remember loved ones who are lost to domestic abuse.

Family Resources’ Engaging Males program and the Elephant Club honor local victims who are killed. They remember them by reading aloud the victim’s names then placing a flower, in their honor, into the river.

In the past couple of years, almost 50 women were killed in Illinois, and at least 15 were killed in Iowa at the hands of a domestic abuser.

In most cases, the abuser is a spouse or an ex-spouse.