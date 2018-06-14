× Father’s Day weekend will be one of the hottest on record

Strong thunderstorms that broke through the dry air during the midday and afternoon hours drenched areas in southeast Iowa and west central Illinois. Great news for this portion of the area where it has been pretty parched of late. A few light showers are still lingering through most of our hometowns out there but will quickly dry out toward evening. This will leave behind plenty of broken cloudiness overnight.

Humidity stayed low for the second straight day but that will be just a memory heading into the Father’s Day weekend.

Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60s as the broken cloudiness will linger through the night. Could see a shower or storm before sunrise, otherwise no relief expected until early next week.

We’ll turn on nature’s oven slowly with highs in the lower 90s on Friday with mid 90s both Saturday and Sunday. Throw in that humidity and heat index values will have no problem reaching over 100 degrees.

Let me stress again, we haven’t seen this stretch of high humidity this season so if your outdoor plans take you outside for a long period of time take plenty of breaks. Look for those shady spots and hydrate, hydrate, hydrate.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

