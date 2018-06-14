CHEF SCOTT: Vietnamese crab cakes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF, Iowa – It's time to kick up the flavor and serve some unique crab cakes.

"The Vietnamese are known for their banh mi, which essentially means bread," explained Chef Brad Scott, director of Scott Community College's Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management Center.

"So what we're going to do today, we're going to upscale that a little bit with some spicy crab cakes."

1. Mix 2 lbs of crab meat (both lump and white) into a bowl

2. Mix together 1 Tbsp Jalapeno, onion, parsley, cilantro, and ginger into the bowl

3, Mix together some torn basil and torn mint

4. Add 1 tsp fish sauce

5. Add 1 Tbsp of corn starch

6. Add 1 Tbsp mayonnaise

7. Add 1 egg

8. Add 1/2 cup bread crumbs

9. Mix together, let rest for five minutes

10. Form small balls and bread with Panko crumbs

11. Add 1/2 cup corn oil to a fry pan and heat

12. Add each crab cake, fry for three minutes each side

13. Slide croissants, add mayo

14. Serve crab cakes on top, add a slice of tomato

"I like to serve this with some thinly sliced cucumber, thinly sliced tomato, and spinach," said Chef Scott.

Add sopa noodles to complete the meal.

"Enjoy!"