Check out what the new Portillo’s will look like and when it will open

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The commercial real estate folks at NAI Ruhl Commercial have offered up a sneak peek of what the new Portillo’s in Davenport is going to look like, via their Facebook page.

They also noted that the targeted opening of the much-anticipated restaurant is the spring of 2019.

The restaurant will be located across from Costco at the intersection of Fairhaven Road and 53rd Street in north Davenport.

There is a meeting scheduled on Thursday, June 14 at 6 p.m. at Davenport City Hall regarding the re-zoning of the location to accommodate Portillo’s.