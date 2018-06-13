Volunteers improve Black Hawk Historic site trailway to make it more accessible

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois-- A small team of volunteers is making big improvements to the Black Hawk Historic Site.

Americorps National Civilian Community Corps (NCCC) is teaming with River Action Inc to help reconstruct the trails of Black Hawk Historic site.

A team of seven from the Americorps Maple 6, took out an older staircase that was no longer safe to use that used to lead down to the trail area. The team is working to implement a natural staircase into the trail which is already finished on the the east side of the park.

Around 150,000 people visit the historic preservation site each year for recreation and education purposes.

Updates to the trail also include, widening the pathways, adding railing and benches. Volunteers with Americorps said the improvements will make the trail safer and more accessible for the public to use.

"This is such a beautiful and important historical landmark to the area and so if the trails are wider, more people will get to enjoy them," said Emily Brough, Americorps Maple 6.

The improvements will also address the erosion problems on the project site. The newly installed railings, benches and seeding structures will help prevent soil erosion below the boardwalks.

Americorps Crews will be out making changes to the Black Hawk Historic Site until June 26th.