× Two Indian Bluff golfers make back-to-back holes-in-one on the same hole, on the same day

The odds are 17 million to 1, but two ladies beat those odds yesterday at Indian Bluff Golf Course in Milan, Illinois.

On Tuesday, June 12th, 2018, Sharon Kundel and Debby Wheeler pulled off a rare feat – each making a hole-in-one on the same hole within minutes of each other.

“Both aces came on the 5th hole, which is 126 yards for females and a par 3,” said a press release from Rock Island County Forest Preserve Director Jeff Craver. “Kundel was using a 7-iron and Wheeler a driver. Both had three witness with them.”

The holes-in-one were made as the women were golfing on Ladies’ Day, just one group apart.

According to the National Hole-in-One Registry, the odds of two amateur golfers getting aces on the same hole at the same golf course on the same day are about 17 million to 1. 16% of holes-in-one made are by women and the average hole-in-one length for females is 111 yards.