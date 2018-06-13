× One more comfortable day and then high heat blows in

Now that’s more like it!! Plenty of sun, a nice breeze with low humidity has made it a beautiful afternoon with highs expected in the lower 80s.

Expect a few clouds tonight, otherwise we’ll experience one of the coolest nights in a good week as overnight lows drop into the upper 50s.

Sunshine will be more filtered for your Thursday but still a dandy of a day as temperatures will return to the lower 80s. There’s a chance for a few showers and storms late that night as we prepare to transition into The heat and humidity for the upcoming Father’s Day weekend.

No doubt, it will be a scorcher! After seeing highs around 90 on Friday temperatures will soar to the mid and upper 90s both Saturday and Sunday. Throw in the humidity in place, and it will easily reach in the triple digits on the heat index.

This type of weather is tough on the body if your out in it for a long period of time. Take those breaks, drink plenty of water, find plenty of shade and by all means, don’t forget your pets.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

