New Captain’s Table could be open by summer of 2019

MOLINE, Illinois — A new, bigger and better Captain’s Table could be open in time for next summer’s boating season if all goes according to plan, said business owner Rober Egger, six months after a massive fire destroyed the riverfront restaurant.

“I’m feeling good,” said Egger, who has been working with city officials on financing the new development. “When you have a tragedy like a fire, you know it’s going to take some time. We are going to get another building and crate an even more attractive destination than before.”

The city is involved because it owns the property on which the restaurant sits. City leaders recently sent out a request for proposals for design of a new building. Of four received, the city staff has recommended going forward with the plan submitted by Andrew Dasso, an East Moline-based architect.

The design calls for for a two-story building with seating for 130 to 140 on the first floor, as well as a second floor observation deck and a 150 person banquet and reception area. There would also be a large outdoor patio that could accommodate 40 patrons.

The next step for Dasso and Egger is full Moline City Council approval, which could happen at its next meeting.

“It’s not just about rebuilding a building, we have to reformulate the lease and guarantee how everything will be paid for,” Egger said. “It’s moving as fast as can be expected. It’s exciting to see it all come to life.”

Egger is targeting a ground breaking for later this summer.

Here are renderings from Dasso’s design: