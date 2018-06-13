Necker’s Gift of Giving salutes Children’s Therapy Center of the Quad Cities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST MOLINE -

Round and round the school bus barn in East Moline, it's the simple joy of riding a bike.

For Rawley Sisson, 10, each lap builds a brighter smile.

"It has changed our life," said Rawley's mom, Jana Rose Summers. "Amazing."

Hosted by the Children's Therapy Center of the Quad Cities, this is the annual iCan Shine Bike Camp.

"This completely conquered the fear for him and helped him get that bravery to do it," said Summers.

Born prematurely at just two pounds, Rawley knows what it's like to beat the odds. Now, overcoming obstacles and gaining confidence at the Children's Therapy Center.

"My son went from a child who couldn't put on his own shoes and tie them or get dressed himself," Summers continued. "He's doing all that now."

A portion of June sales at Necker's Jewelers will benefit the Children's Therapy Center in this Gift of Giving.

"We help kids that are referred to us by their doctors, regardless of their situation," said Chris VanSpeybroeck, vice president of development.

During the week-long camp, there are kids with all kinds of conditions. Nearly all of them will master the art of riding.

"These poor volunteers are just sweating up a storm and working so hard for these kids," Summers said.

By Day Three, Rawley is off the training bike and pedalling like a pro.

"He's already on two wheels doing it," Summers said.

With each lap, there's more freedom.

"They have wonderful therapists that really help their lives," she said.

The outdoor course offers exercise, independence and a break from doctor's offices. It's a chance to be a kid.

"He's getting so much more strength and confidence again just from being at Children's Therapy Center," Summers said. "They do so many things to help our kids out."

Round and round, this ride comes full circle for Rawley Sisson.

"This will open up a whole new world of us being able to go places," Summers concluded.

For more information: http://www.ctcqc.org