It looks like, finally, Portillo’s is really on the way to the Quad Cities

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The rumors have swirled for months, perhaps years: near-legendary Chicago-based sandwich and hot dog chain Portillo’s “coming to the Quad Cities.”

Last December, we reported it was “only a matter of time” until at least one restaurant opened in the bi-state area, hot on the heels of a new Portillo’s opening in Peoria.

Now, the smoke around the rumor fire is getting stronger, if not ready to blaze up altogether.

Christopher Glass, who helped spearhead the grassroots “Bring Portillo’s to the Quad Cities” Facebook page, says evidence posted on the city of Davenport’s website and documents from the city’s Community Planning & Economic Development organization indicate the coming of Portillo’s is a done deal.

Glass noted that the Bring Portillo’s to the Quad Cities Facebook page set a record for the larges following and engagement of any similar effort anywhere in the country, and he feels that strong message from the community helped capture the attention of Portillo’s expansion team.

“This has been a long, yet exciting, process for everyone,” Glass said. “We especially want to give credit to the team in the city of Davenport that worked tirelessly to find a suitable location for Portillo’s. Even more importan are the tens of thousands of Quad Citizens that showed support.”

City leaders were being coy about any forthcoming announcement, but did post this tantalizing hint on their official city Facebook page Wednesday:

Brandon in the post refers to the city’s finance director, Brandon Wright, an avowed fan of the Chicago-based chain.

We will bring you more details about this developing story as we learn them.