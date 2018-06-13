Honor Flight of the Quad Cities plans 45th flight for veterans, receives $50,000 donation from Hy-Vee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF, Iowa - In 10 years, Honor Flight of the Quad Cities has organized 45 honor flights for local veterans.

The flights carry veterans from the Quad City International Airport to Washington D.C. for one day.

While visiting the nation's capital the veterans, who spent part of their lives fighting for American freedom, tour military monuments and attend the Changing of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Each of the day trips costs about $90,000.

On June 13, grocery chain Hy-Vee announced that they would donate $50,000 to the organization to help sponsor the 45th flight.

This is not the first time Hy-Vee has donated such a large amount of money to this veteran focused organization.

In fact, over the years, Hy-Vee has sponsored 10 organizations and has donated to $450,000.

The store also sponsors a pre-flight dinner for the veterans and their guests.

After the flight on August 30th, the entire community is invited to head over to the Quad City International Airport in Moline, Ill.

There, they will welcome home the veterans. A moment that organizers say is one of the most emotional and meaningful parts of the trip.