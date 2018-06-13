East Moline Police Officers to play basketball with community tonight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On Wednesday, June 13th, East Moline Police Officers are trading in their uniforms for basketball jerseys.

The 3rd Annual Hoops 4 Hope takes place tonight at Hereford Park, 400 13th Street, East Moline. The goal of the event is to bring families in the Hereford Park community together with the police officers who serve them.

The event was created through a partnership with the East Moline Police Department and United We Ball, led by Kannon Burrage - an East Moline native and United Township graduate who played basketball overseas. It's sponsored by East Moline Main Street and will also include bounce houses, giveaways, free books, freed food, a cheer clinic, and new this year - kickball.

The event starts at 4pm and the main basketball game starts at 5pm.