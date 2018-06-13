Bandits move into first place tie, North Scott baseball wins, Ri Post 200 wins Veterans Cup, 2-hole in ones

Posted 11:10 pm, June 13, 2018, by

Quad Cities River Bandits move into a tie with Clinton for first place after beating the Lumberkings 5-4.

North Scott Baseball shuts out Maquoketa 8-0.

Rock Island Legion Post 200 beats Moline Legion Post 246,  5-2 to win the first Veterans Cup.

Two local golfers Sharon Kundel and Debby Wheeler each made a hole in one on the same hole on the same day at Indian Bluff Golf Course.  The two ladies aced the Par 3 5th hole which was playing 126 yards.  The National Hole in One registry says that the odds of this happening are 17-million to 1.