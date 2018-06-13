A sweltering Father’s Day is still on track

It’s going to be a perfect 10 today! Drier air moving in by the afternoon will help to drop the humidity, and highs will only make it to the low 80s. On top of that, we’ll see plenty of sunshine.

More cloud cover will move in from the west later tonight, but most of the rain looks to stay west of us. Lows will drop into the upper 50s.

We’ll warm back up into the low 80s on Thursday, and there is a chance for a few showers and storms late that night. The heat and humidity will begin to crank up on Friday with highs in the low 90s. A few more isolated showers and storms are possible as well.

Our Father’s Day Weekend will be sweltering! Highs will easily soar into the mid to upper 90s with plenty of sunshine on Saturday and Sunday. With the humidity in place, the heat index will surpass 100 at times. Be sure to take plenty of breaks and drink plenty of water if you plan on being outdoors this weekend!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Meteorologist Taylor Graham