Woodbine Bend Golf Course and Restaurant in Stockton, Illinois is a bucolic links course

STOCKTON, Illinois — Woodbine Bend Golf Course and Restaurant is an 18-hole links course in Stockton, Illinois. The grounds crew prides itself on immaculate greens and well-manicured fairways.

“If you take a look around there is always a panoramic view of Jo Daviess County," said Sam Stoddard, General Manager of Woodbine Bend Golf Course and Restaurant.

"The restaurant is very diverse," said Stoddard, adding that a lot of ethnic food is available on the menu. The restaurant offers prime rib on Saturday nights and a fish and seafood buffet every first Friday of the month. "Every day of the week there is something different."

The signature hole at Woodbine Bend Golf Course and Restaurant is the 18th hole. It's a 475-yard par-5 with a creek that cuts the fairway about 80 yards short of the green.

Stoddard says whether a golfer is just starting or very good, the course has something to offer everybody.

“The new golfer, if you’re going to slice it you’re rewarded because you’re in another fairway, it’s still a good shot.”

The 18th hole has a large green and several bunkers along the way. Stoddard says a big hitter can make it on the green in two.

"As you can see behind me, the greens are in impeccable condition," said Stoddard, motioning to the green on the 18th hole. "The grounds crew really takes a lot of pride in their work."

