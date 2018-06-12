× Several generations of Davenport firefighters reconnect over breakfast

DAVENPORT, Iowa – Dozens of active and retired Davenport firefighters shared a meal together at Central Fire Station in downtown Davenport on June 12.

The men and women who dedicate their careers to fighting fires, and saving lives, attended the 36th annual retired firefighters breakfast.

The breakfast is like a family reunion, says Davenport Fire Chief Mike Carlsten.

Several generations of firefighters enjoyed pancakes and sausage, coffee and conversation.

The men and women who spend their careers saving lives were reconnecting and recounting their memories.

“It is almost like a family reunion for them to come together and share stories and talk about the fire station.” said Carlsten. “These are the men and women that they grew up with so it is good for them to see their brothers and sisters again.”

The event also featured a short presentation that honored the retired firefighters who were there.