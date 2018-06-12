Kittens take over King’s Harvest, how you can help

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- King's Harvest Pet Rescue is a no kill shelter that's beyond capacity.

The shelter took in more than 100 kittens during the spring of 2018, and with that many kittens comes a lot of medical bills.

More than $4,600 was spent on medications and spaying and neutering.

"That's really the number one thing," said assistant director Rochelle Dougall. She said getting pets fixed is the best way to stop the homeless cycle.

Roughly 130 kittens have been taken in, 30 remain on site and over 100 are in foster care around the Quad Cities.

"It's really hard to say no," said Dougall. "We are at max capacity and we shouldn't be taking any more, but our needs are always met with the community, so we do the same for them. We always want to reciprocate that."

Right now the shelter is in need of cash and adult cat and dog food.

