Fareway: Razz Crush – Top 10 ways to ‘crush’ on frozen berries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Berry season is here and we have a fun way of incorporating berries!

Top Ten Ways to “Crush” on Frozen Berries

1. Make it a PB & Crush

2. Stir into Oatmeal

3. Pour over a stack of pancakes as a ‘syrupy’ topping

4. Top on grilled meats or seafood

5. Use as a base of a sweet-savory salsa

6. Raise the bar with raspberry cocktails

7. Whisk into a salad dressing

8. Make into a marinade

9. Use for a natural food coloring in batters or frostings

10. Elevate simple desserts like vanilla ice cream or parfaits