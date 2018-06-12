Fareway: Razz Crush – Top 10 ways to ‘crush’ on frozen berries

Berry season is here and we have a fun way of incorporating berries!
Top Ten Ways to “Crush” on Frozen Berries
1. Make it a PB & Crush
2. Stir into Oatmeal
3. Pour over a stack of pancakes as a ‘syrupy’ topping
4. Top on grilled meats or seafood
5. Use as a base of a sweet-savory salsa
6. Raise the bar with raspberry cocktails
7. Whisk into a salad dressing
8. Make into a marinade
9. Use for a natural food coloring in batters or frostings
10. Elevate simple desserts like vanilla ice cream or parfaits