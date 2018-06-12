× Ever wanted to make ice cream in a bag? Here’s how…

MOLINE- We’ll be doing another Ag in the Classroom activity Wednesday, June 13 during Good Morning Quad Cities, and DeAnne Bloomberg, Manager of the Rock Island County Farm Bureau, will show us how to make ice cream in a bag.

Here’s the recipe from the Ag In the Classroom website.

Next Generation Science Standards: Matter and its Interactions: 2-PS1-1; 2-PS1-4

Ice cream freezes at -6 degrees C (21 degrees F). Ice cream can be made in the classroom with the understanding that the freezing point of water is actually lowered by adding salt to the ice between the bag walls. Heat energy is transferred easily from the milk through the plastic bag to the salty ice water causing the ice to melt. As it does so, the water in the milk freezes, resulting in ice cream.

Materials:

-1/4 cup sugar – 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract – 1 cup milk

– Duct tape – Bath towel

– 1 cup whipping cream, half & half or Milnot

– crushed ice (1 bag of ice will freeze 3 bags of ice cream)

– 1 cup rock salt (approximately 8 cups per 5 lbs.)

– 1 quart and 1 gallon size Ziploc freezer bags (Ziplocs are usually stronger & work best)

Directions

1. Put the milk, whipping cream, sugar, and vanilla in a 1 quart freezer bag and seal. For security, fold a piece of

duct tape over the seal.

2. Place the bag with the ingredients inside a gallon freezer bag.

3. Pack the larger bag with crushed ice around the smaller bag. Pour ¾ to 1 cup of salt evenly over the ice.

4. Wrap in a bath towel and shake for 10 minutes. Open the outer bag and remove the inner bag with the ingredients.

Wipe off the bag to be sure salt water doesn’t get into the ice cream.

5. Cut the top off and spoon into cups.

6. Makes about 3 cups. (1 bag will serve approximately 4 students)

7. Serve plain or top with nuts, coconut or fruit. ENJOY!