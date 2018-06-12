Crime Stoppers offering reward for Jason Roberts homicide information

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Update: Crime stoppers of the Quad Cities need your help, and they're offering up to $5000 for it.

Davenport Police are looking for the person or people responsible for the murder of Jason Roberts. They are taking any information that could lead to the identification and arrest of those responsible.

All information regarding the Jason Roberts homicide should be directed to the tip line at 309-762-9500. All tips are anonymous. If your tips leads to an arrest, you will be rewarded.

Earlier: Police responded to a call just after 2 a.m., where they found Jason Blair Roberts suffering from life-threatening injuries. He had been shot.

He was then transported to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival. His family says he was just in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Roberts was one of the founders of "Boots on the Ground," a grassroots effort to combat gun violence in the Quad Cities. The organization says they are ramping up efforts after the death of their fellow leader.

Davenport is also planning on hosting a Youth Action Summit this coming Thursday, where Davenport Police and other local city organizations will discuss the first steps to combating crime in the city. You can register for the summit here.