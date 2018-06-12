Car ferry connects Savanna, Illinois and Sabula, Iowa until bridge opens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAVANNA, Illinois-- There's a new service to get across the Mississippi River between Savanna, Illinois and Sabula, Iowa. It's a car ferry.

Starting on Tuesday, June 12, 2018 people can take a car ferry across the river.

It holds up to 15 cars and 82 people at a time. It takes about 15 minutes to get to Sabula and about 25 minutes to get back to Savanna.

This will help cut out a 40-mile detour since the bridge connecting the two communities is still under construction.

"Its just connecting these two communities together where the connection was severed abruptly," says Savanna Mayor Chris Lane.

"Yes, we rely quite a bit on each other," echoes Sabula Mayor Paul Figie.

The ferry runs from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week. It's free to passengers.

Iowa Department of Transportation workers say the bridge should be open by Labor Day.