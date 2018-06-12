× Best days of the week coming before the high heat returns

More of a muggy sun at times this afternoon as temperatures climbed in the 80s in the immediate Quad Cities. Farther east, temperatures once again did not even get of the 70s.

We’ll have low to mid 60s for overnight lows before we head to the best days of the week as we’ll see plenty of sunshine, low humidity and highs in the lower 80s both Wednesday and Thursday.

Then comes the heat and humidity starting on Friday and continuing right through the Father’s Day weekend. In this transition, isolated storms are possible Thursday and Friday nights. After seeing highs around 90 on Friday comes mid 90s both Saturday and Sunday with lower 90s anticipated on Monday. During this period, dew points temperatures will be the warmest its been this season with readings around 70. That means the heat index could be as high as 105 degrees.

