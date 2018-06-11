× YOUR MONEY with Mark: how the trade dispute will impact manufacturing jobs, wages, and sales

MOLINE- Every Monday on Good Morning Quad Cities, investment adviser Mark Grywacheski joins us live on the air to talk about a range of financial issues and topics.

Monday, June 11, Grywacheski will discuss the positive labor market, and the how the trade war will impact manufacturing industry jobs, wages, and sales.

Your Money With Mark airs live on Good Morning Quad Cities every Monday between 5 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. To live stream our newscast from our website, click here.