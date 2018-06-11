× Two downtown buildings and one home damaged in separate shots-fired incidents

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Two downtown buildings sustained minor damage from gunfire after shots fired incidents reported on Sunday and Monday, according to police.

The first incident happened around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday, June 10 in the 200 block of Ripley Street. After receiving a report of shots fired, officers arrived and found shot casings and bullet damage on the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce building (331 W. 3rd St.) and an adjacent parking ramp (200 Ripley St.). There were nor reports of injuries.

The second incident was reported around 4:35 a.m. on Monday, June 11 in the 5100 block of Western Avenue. A home on that block was struck by gunfire and officers again located casings in the area. No one was injured in that incident either.

Police ask anyone with information about either shots fired incident to submit an anonymous tip via the department’s mobile CityConnect Davenport app or to call (563) 326-6125.