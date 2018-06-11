× Tracking a few late night storms for the area… High heat by the weekend

With plenty of clouds throughout the day, temperatures have stayed in check as highs for the second straight day didn’t get out of the 70s. We haven’t witnessed that since the middle of June!

We’re going to keep an eye on some active thunderstorms out in the middle of the Hawkeye State this evening as they slowly advance eastward. If the activity holds together then they could be in our local area some time after midnight.

After tonight, shower and thunderstorm chances will be very isolated as temperatures climb their way back around the mid 80s through Thursday. The dome of hot and humid air across the Plains will build back in heading into the upcoming weekend with daytime highs in the 90s with heat indices around 100 or higher. Storm chances will remain slim during this period as well.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

